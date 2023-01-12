Aditya Wanwari is one of the successful personalities in the Indian hospitality industry. The 28-year-old lad has had success in his career with his hard work and dedication and continues to strive for more.

He was a teenager when he started his career as a DJ. He used to DJ at nightclubs across India. Even in the early phase of his career, he performed alongside international names like Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Cedric Gervais to name a few. He has also performed at music festivals like Sunburn, Vh1 Supersonic and EVC, he claims.

He has always been a curious guy who wanted to learn more. He would go to the restaurants and clubs a few hours earlier to meet the managers and chefs and understand their journey. He tried to learn as much as possible and that's when his inclination towards the back end of running a restaurant / bar / F&B space increased.

He entered the hospitality business by joining Silver Beach hospitality. He would work in hospitality in the day and continued being DJ at night. Since then he has opened his own restaurants. Starting from a small Asian Restaurant called Lmnopq Asian Bistro in Bandra, he is now the owner of multiple restaurants with various cuisines. He has consulted many restaurants through his company called toast inc.

He has a vision for his company's future. He wants to open various multi-cuisine specialty restaurants that have an edge with ambiance, and familiar comfort food presented in a unique form. He believes that food is like fashion and its trends change daily. He wants to grasp those trends and implicate them at his outlets including those his company toast inc provides a consultancy to.