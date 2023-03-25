Sachin Arora is a well-known name in the real estate industry. He had a vision to do something big from a very young age. His hard work, dedication, and determination have led him to become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the industry today.

Sachin Arora's journey in the real estate industry started in February 2010 when he took his first steps as a Sales Executive from ground level. He started working from the Developer's Site office in Sector 50 Noida. It was a challenging time for Sachin as he had to survive in a new city with limited resources and no preparation for the coming hurdles. However, he was always ready to face new challenges and enjoy them as he made his way to success.

Sachin Arora's self-vision and determination inspired him to be in this field. He saw the potential in the real estate industry to fulfill his dreams of doing something big. His father and better half are his biggest motivators who have always encouraged and supported him in his journey to success.

Sachin Arora is a Commerce graduate from Kurukshetra University, MBA from JIMS Greater Noida, and a CA intermediate. He has received the Ideal Student of the Year award for helping other students and stood 1st in the GK competition in both schooling.

His future plans are to become a global name in the real estate services sector with the highest professional team of real estate experts and a customer-centric, high moral valued work culture. Sachin's advice for new freshers and start-ups in this field is to come and enjoy the success with his team Sales Armour, where dreams and his rules pave the way to success.

Sachin Arora's personal story of overcoming challenges and creating a tech-savvy team is inspirational. He understands the struggles of starting from scratch and facing tough times, and that is why he created an auto-pilot system to make it easy for his team members. He has built the best sales team in the real estate industry, and he never lets his extended family (his team) face an empty pocket and empty stomach. Today, his team comprises over 200 members, and they are all self-sufficient and tech-savvy, thanks to Sachin Arora's leadership.

In conclusion, Sachin Arora's story is an inspiration to many. He has proven that hard work, dedication, and determination can lead to success. He has faced challenges head-on and created a path to success for himself and his team. He is a role model for anyone who wants to make a mark in the real estate industry.