Digital versions of popular sports are the gift of technology to this generation. Youths have found their favorite medium to stay connected with the sport they follow passionately. Fantasy cricket is yet another form of digital sports where virtual teams of real cricket players are formed and points are scored depending on how those players performed in the real match. Online sports have taken the form of a serious profession where youths like Omkar Bolshette are earning huge sums for their analysis of the match.

Born in 1999 in a middle-class family in Latur, he never knew his love for cricket is going to change his fortune. Like any other young Indian boy he loved cricket, but more than on-field he was good at match analysis. During the second year of engineering, he came to know about fantasy cricket. He really liked the excitement and fun, surrounding this online game, but never knew that there is an entire league for fantasy cricket and one could make a flourishing career out of it. He started to finetune his skills in match analysis and started earning a small amount from it.

When his skills became more accurate he started his own YouTube channel with the name Teams4WIN, where he provides analysis for fantasy league matches and also some tips and tricks as well. He started this channel in 2020 and his analysis has helped him reach 90k subscribers within a year, the number is increasing every day. He says "One thing led to another. In the beginning, I thought that I should also provide help with the medium of YouTube like I got when I started." After that, he also started his telegram channel to connect with more youths and help them earn money, and create an exciting profession as he has.

Digital sports coupled with social media outreach has helped him reach thousands of cricket lovers. He helped them earn with the analysis of the match. His accuracy is up to 90%, he claims. "Growth in this field was so quick and satisfactory that even I had not imagined," he says. It is actually hard to imagine that a young boy who has just graduated has already earned millions from his love for the

sport and his accuracy in analyzing how the match is going to turn. But this is the beauty of the game, the more one learns, the more he/she earns. He says "there are only 11 players from a team on the ground, but fantasy cricket connects thousands more who are participating online making their dream team and feeling the excitement at the same level, and the sport is returning that love in the form of a shining profession."