Suppose 10 years ago, if someone would have said that they want to make their career in the gaming industry. People would have laughed at you and said that you have gone mad. Well, today we are here with the story of a YouTuber who established himself as a professional gaming streamer.

Youtube has given a platform to the world for expressing themselves through video and some people have used it as a source to share their knowledge, learning and cultures with others. It has opened up a lot of career options for a lot of people. Mohammed Abdul Hussein is one such person who has professionally taken video gaming streaming as a profession. He is 22 years of age now and has over a million subscribers on youtube. He was born in the city of Baghdad in Iran and lives in Turkey.

He started his youtube journey in 2014, without the aim of being a professional YouTuber. He says he never ver dreamed about the life which was waiting for him. He is so thankful to god and is really glad that people are liking his content so much, he says. He added that in the beginning, it was really difficult for him to stream due to the condition of Iraq at that time. He believes nobody becomes successful overnight. It takes sacrifices and a lot of hard work with continuity in delivering content. He says that his video streams are not normal. He always tries to come up with new ideas for content otherwise the audience gets bored watching the same kind of content. Research is the first step towards a planned success. In every stream, he presents his game in a funny manner, which he feels is really liked by his audience. His aim is to motivate people to live a better life and educate them.

There were times in his life during the initial days of his streaming where he felt like quitting but he believes that the love his viewers kept on pushed him to make more videos on youtube. He believes success is a slow but continuous process. He owes all his success to youtube and so has received four shields, two for crossing the one million subscribers benchmark and two for one hundred thousand subscribers. He is now working with Esl to create more gaming content with them. He says that he still is a beginner in this industry. Every day he gets to know something really unique. He is now in talks with Spotify, as Spotify wants him to make some content for them, he claims. He wants to reach 10 million subscribers on youtube.