Ajay Shetty is the founder of Salud Beverages. The name signifies 'cheers' in Spanish and the idea was to celebrate life. The brand they built is changing the way the world parties and unwinds, hence Salud.

Their idea was always to be able to produce something aspirational, classy, and non-conformist, which would give people value for money.

The vision of the man behind this success is to simply create a global brand, a classy lifestyle brand that could be available not just in India, but across markets in beverage segments along with music and merchandise.

He decided to establish his company in Bengaluru as it is one of India's biggest Cosmopolitan cities, has people from across the country, and a government-mandated market which means feedback is very quick, which helps them serve the market better.

While many people dream about being successful, he believes that "Success is just a notion in people's minds. I don't know whether I am successful or not, but we have worked to do things right. We show them the dreams we dream, and people come with us. They believe in the vision and that is what has made us a very clear, transparent vision for everyone to see.

We are a people's team that not only understand how the ecosystem works, but also work towards making things better for the ecosystem. It is a very clear vision on what we would like to achieve, and this comes from the fact that we have done this in our pre-successes."

He believes that he still has a long way to go and has only achieved 5% of what he wants to do.

Of all he has achieved he gives a big part of the credit to his team, Anthill Ventures, especially Prasad Vanga and his team. They altogether enjoy the success of being able to create something new and seeing people enjoying it makes it a cherry on top.

They intend to go global in the future and are in discussion with two countries to export.

The goal is to make it a global brand with a worldwide bottle experience.

He says "I am very happy where I am. It is an amazing friend and family business with the best set of people backing me."