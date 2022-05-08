The Indian Air Force has decided to put the up-gradation of its Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft on hold for now. The deal for the 12 most modern Su30MKI aircraft, valued at over Rs 20,000 crore, is expected to be delayed as the government favours Indian defence products over imports, news agency ANI has reported.

In partnership with the Russians and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Indian Air Force planned to upgrade 85 of its planes to modern standards. The idea has been placed on hold for the time being due to the current scenario. The goal was to equip the Su-30 aircraft with more sophisticated radars and the state of art electronic warfare capabilities to make it more powerful and up to date.

SU-30 MKI: India's most advanced fighter

The Su-30 MKIs are the backbone of the Indian Air Force, with 272 of them ordered in various batches whenever a shortfall of fighter jets in service was highlighted. Russian manufacturers would receive orders for 30 to 40 of these planes. The aircraft are delivered to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in semi-complete and complete knocked-down kits, which are then assembled in the Nasik facility.

The prolonged confrontation between Russia and Ukraine has caused delays in the supply of fighter aircraft replacement parts. According to sources, the spares situation is now manageable and is expected to remain so in the foreseeable future because India stocked up on them after the Uri surgical strikes and the continuing China dispute.