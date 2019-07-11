Samidha Singh is a renowned fashion and lifestyle blogger and stylist. She has collaborated with top brands in the world and has been a part of several big fashion shows. Samidha's journey in the world of fashion is something that will leave everyone inspired.

Singh studied Bachelors in Banking and Insurance from HR College in Mumbai and did Masters in Economis from Mumbai university. She has worked in a NBFC "Tata Capital" for two years as a credit underwriter. Samidha soon realised her passion fot fashion and wanted to do something in it.

She resigned from her job and followed her passion for fashion. When she resigned, Samidha Singh told her parents that she can't work in corporate world and do a desk job for 10-12 hours. She saved enough for her to decide how to go about fulfilling her dream of working in the fashion industry.

She joined fashion designing in SNDT college and realised designing wasn't her thing, but it was styling.

She shared, "I used to get a lot of compliments about my style and there I came across 'Fashion Blogging'. I researched about it and gave it a shot. I eventually started getting DMs from brands for barter collaborations. I still remember my first collaboration was with 'Maddish the Style bar', it was an instagram page where they sold stuff like bags and clothes. We did the collab but they never gave me my barter stuff. I was disgusted but I knew that if I have faith I can move ahead.

And slowly I started getting barter collabs."

Life since then has been going well in fashion world for Samidha. She has been a part of London Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week, Goa Fashion Week, Bangalore Fashion Week and many others.