Shreya Jain has established herself as one of the most popular fashion stylists. She has done B.Tech in Electronics and Communication, but her love for fashion and styling helped her achieve the dream job she always wanted to do.

At the early stage of her career, Shreya has worked with several big celebs like Rana Daggubati, Shrikant Kadambi and many others. She also worked as a stylist for actors for different commercials and Punjabi music videos.

When Shreya was asked what inspired her to become a stylist, she said, "I was always keen to know about style and fashion. I was so impressed and intrigued by the way nick knight works and also as I am a die-hard Bollywood fan, Anaita Shroff Adajania was the one who inspired me."

Shreya Jain revealed that her favourite work so far has been the cover shoot with Rana Daggubati. Ask her about the challenges she has faced so far, she said, "It was not a easy journey for me till now. Coming from engg. backgroud, fashion insdustry was all new to me. No contacts no links. But I never gave up and I am proud of my journey so far."

What makes her happy about styling and fashion? She answers, "That nothing is right or wrong. It's totally your vision and creation. For me it's the way of expressing my feelings." Jain's idea of fashion is to keep it simple and when it doubt, one must keep it classic.

Usually people follow fashion trends to keep up with the fashion game. Shreya was asked if she believes the same or not, she said, "If you want to look unique why to follow trends, make your own trend."

The talented stylist said that her mom and dad inspire her to do best when she sees them work hard and stay dedicated to their work.

When asked which celebs she would love to style, Shreya shared, "Priyanka chopra and Blake Lively. They both can carry anything with style and elegance."