British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to be confused between two separate issues when he reiterated the his government's stance on the ongoing farmers protest along the borders of New Delhi as an issue with needed to be bilaterally settled between Indian and Pakistan.

While answering a question asked by British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Johnson went onto to address a completely different matter.

Only if Boris knew what he was saying

Dhesi, who has been leading a drive to keep the protests by the Indian farmers against the government's agricultural reforms in the news in Britain, repeated one of his previous Twitter statements on the issue in the House of Commons during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session.

"Many constituents, especially those emanating from Punjab and other parts of India, and I were horrified to see footage of water cannons, teargas and brute force being used against peacefully protesting farmers. However, it was heart-warming to see those very farmers feeding those forces who had been ordered to beat or suppress them. What indomitable spirit and it takes a special kind of people to do that," the lawmaker said.

"So, will the Prime Minister convey to the Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) our heartfelt anxieties, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and does he agree that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest," he questioned Johnson.

However, Johnson, in his brief response, went on to address a completely unrelated matter instead.

"Our view is that of course we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point," said Johnson.

Dhesi, who looked visibly perplexed, was quick to take to social media as he posted the exchange on Twitter, adding: "But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about!"

"Many were horrified to see water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against farmers peacefully protesting in India about #FarmersBill2020. Everyone has the fundamental right to protest peacefully. But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about!" Dhesi tweeted.

Trudeau's interference in anti-Modi protest

The UK government has so far refused to be drawn into the ongoing protests in India, with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) clearly stating the matter of handling protests as an internal one, unlike Canadian authorities who have out rightly spoken in the farmers' support, putting diplomatic ties with the Modi government at stake.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brushed away the diplomatic scolding that Canada's envoy to India had to received previously for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Trudeau had said previously that he was concerned about the protests in India and that Canada would always support the right of farmers to be heard — remarks the Indian government now says amount to interference in its affairs and potentially damaging to its relations with Canada.

"Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest anywhere around the world. And we're pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue," Trudeau said on Friday when asked about India's criticism of his remarks.

The large support is an obvious resultant of Canada's Sikh diaspora — one of the largest in the world — which has been continuing to demonstrate alongside their loved ones in India since late last month.

However, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada."