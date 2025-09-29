Smartphones are getting more and more powerful and a new trend has set in where these phones are getting sleeker by the day, so much so that even Apple jumped the bandwagon. The iPhone Air is so slim that Apple had to design a special power bank just for the new phone. But power banks have been around for a while, and they too have been evolving. In this ever-crowded market, only those with something unique to offer manage to stand out. And that's where the Stuffcool Nemo comes in. Priced at Rs 2,499, this 10,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank aims to combine portability, affordability and versatile charging.

Design and Build

Nemo power bank is about the size of a candy bar and tips the scales at 205 grams. Despite the dense feel, its compact footprint makes it easy to carry around. Since the power bank supports MagSafe, the circular wireless charging coil is wider than the power bank itself, but that's a trade I'm willing to make for the convenience of snap-and-charge.

The power bank has a polycarbonate shell, which picks up scratches and scuff marks quite easily. But the build quality is durable and it looks like it is build to last.

Magnetic wireless charging is the Nemo's biggest selling point, and it doesn't disappoint. It snaps securely onto any MagSafe-compatible iPhone, with enough grip to let you use the phone while charging without worrying about it slipping off. But the magnet snaps well when it is without the case, but it's a different story with a MagSafe case.

Another thoughtful addition is the retractable Type-C cable built into the side, which looks like a lanyard. This means you don't need to carry an extra cable for wired charging, a feature that feels tailor-made for people who travel light.

Charging performance

It's a pocket-sized rocket. It packs enough juice to handle most daily needs. The 10,000mAh battery can recharge most iPhones twice when plugged in, and at least once wirelessly. It supports 15W wireless charging, which is incredibly useful and most-used feature. Having tested with the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air, it managed to charge both devices with some juice left.

Using it exclusively for the iPhone Air, it can power up the phone thrice and the iPhone 17 Pro can be juiced up twice. It's worth noting that the power bank was used as an emergency tool and not a replacement to the wall charger. In once instance, the power bank appeared to malfunction as it did not charge the iPhone 17 Pro above 20%. But that was resolved by itself, which was most likely to manage heat.

The built-in Type-C cable supports 20W fast charging, making it suitable for most Android phones. There's also a spare USB-A port rated at 22.5W, handy for charging accessories or older devices. But it's not something we used considering it requires a Type-A cable of our own.

But having MagSafe wireless, Type-C wired, and USB-A wired fulfils all needs—making the Nemo into a truly universal charging companion.

Extra features

A small LED display on the front shows the remaining battery percentage in numbers, which is far more convenient than the usual blinking light indicators. Recharging the power bank itself is simple: plug in a 20W USB-C charger and you're set. Given its 10,000mAh capacity, we'd often leave it for charge overnight.

Verdict

Stuffcool has built a power bank that combines portability, practicality, and modern features in one neat package that also happens to be affordable. The magnetic grip is reliable, the retractable Type-C cable reduces clutter, and the combination of three charging methods ensures compatibility with just about everything.