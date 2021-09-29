Inspiring many women from all walks of life is a celebrity lifestyle coach and motivational mentor Ashna Dhanuka.

She has garnered a lot of recognition on the internet and her latest venture being the celebrity chat show Zindagi Reloaded has got both fans and celebs absolutely loving her.

She is one of the motivational mentors who has won herself respect, not just from the glamour or corporate world but also from her fans and followers. Right down from mentoring the prestigious Femina Mrs. India 2021 contestants to hosting an array of influential corporate events, she is making a mark for herself.

"When Ashna said, beauty is more than what you put up. It is in the way you treat your own self... It stayed with me throughout" said Femina Mrs. India 2021 winner Tapeshwari Sharma.

Furthermore, her fans have been eagerly waiting to see what's next in line.

"The best part about being a motivational mentor is seeing people leading a better life. Loving themselves a little more. And achieving what they deserve. For my followers, I'm soon coming up with some really impactful projects. I hope they'll be inspired as always," she added.

On the professional front, she has corporate associations and multiple chat show assignments, she claims.