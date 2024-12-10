Seems like 2024 is the year of crossovers. At the ongoing Red Sea Film, which is underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Bollywood and Hollywood celebs have made head-turning appearances on the red carpet.

Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor to Olivia Wilde, Shraddha Kapoor, and Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, among others, were all spotted in their best fashionable foot.

Of them all, Shraddha Kapoor's latest photo-op with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea Film Festival took the Internet by storm.

Shraddha Kapoor left the internet swooning as she walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Not just her look and outfit, the actor posed with The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield.

They also shook hands and exchanged a few words before posing for photos.

Netizens took to social media and mentioned Spider-Man and Stree crossover.

Some fans were surprised, while a few had a fun reaction to the moment. A section of fans called them 'Tu Jhooti Main Makda'.

For her red carpet appearance, Shraddha Kapoor wore a multi-coloured shimmery gown with a long trail. She left her hair loose with soft curls. Shraddha completed her look with a peach lip colour and ditched her accessories. While Andrew opted for a classic brown suit and pinstriped white shirt.

Shraddha Kapoor's Falguni Shane Peacock dress is from their Rang Mahal couture collection and has a strapless design, plunging neckline, a sheer blue embellished short dupatta-style drape placed on one shoulder, an embellished belt cinched under the bust, a long train on the back, and a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette.

Shraddha oozed hotness as she wore stilettos to round off her look.

However, a popular fashion page on Instagram named Diet Sabya compared Shraddha Kapoor's outfit to that of Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2014 golden shimmery gown

Take a look:

A user said, "Is it just me or Andrew Garfield and Shraddha just look like the hottest new couple... even if it was a parallel universe or multiverse we would want them to pair up IRL."

One wrote, "Spiderman is coming to the Stree Universe guys."

A second went on to add, "Makdi ka jaa..."

For the unversed, the premiere of We Live In Time was also attended by producers Benedict Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland and Jomana Alrashid, Chairwoman of the Red Sea Film Foundation.

We Live in Time is a romantic comedy-drama directed by John Crowley and Nick Payne. The film features Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in lead roles. The film revolves around the relationship of a couple and traces their lives over a decade.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of Stree 2, which is touted to be one of the most successful films of 2024.