India has a dearth of good superhero films. We also have a dearth of films which showcase female superheroes. Immediately possible actresses jump to mind as to who can play one to perfection. Katrina Kaif would be the perfect fit.

Katrina Kaif will be starring in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film featuring a female superhero. This will no doubt be highly anticipated by the audience. Now, media reports have said that the film has been picked up by none other than the streaming giant Netflix.

Netflix acquires superhero film starring Katrina Kaif

Pulling of a superhero role is not everybody's cup of tea. India may have many real-life superheroes and numerous invincible heroes on screen. Yet we lack good superhero films in a genre that is so popular worldwide. We have one or two notable contributions to the pantheon like Krrish and Mr India but that's really it.

So to imagine a superhero film helmed by a female superhero in Bollywood is to dare. However, we might get our own answer to Wonder Woman very soon. To think of actresses who could pull off such a film is even more daring. But, if action and impact are how we're judging the competition Katrina Kaif may be the best we have. As an agent in Ek Tha Tiger, she was formidable, and that's an understatement.

Now, Ali Abbas Zafar is turning imagination into reality as he writes a script for a female superhero film. The project which has brought Katrina Kaif on board was set to take off this year, however, the lockdown and pandemic have shrouded plans in uncertainty. Still, the director's script is underway.

Now, Netflix has joined the team. The streaming giant has acquired the film which was initially under Ronnie Screwvala's banner. The OTT platform took over the project amidst the confusion over Coronavirus, Bollywood Hungama reported. Moreover, the film which was set to be a franchise will now be a two-part film. We hope the makers of the film will confirm the reports.