Basavaraj Siddappa Sankin (28), who was brought into the world in an unfortunate agriculturist family in a distant town, is presently functioning as System level Engineer at a US based designer and manufacturer of ultra-powerful satellites for low Earth orbit situated in Barcelona, Spain, in the wake of finishing his one-and-a-half year Master's Degree in Aerospace Science and Technology which gives progressed preparing in science and innovation that are right now most broadly utilized and applied in the fields of flying and space investigation. He has been working there for the last three-and-a-half years.

Whenever NRIs were getting back from Spain to India because of the COVID-19 flare-up, he sent a mindfulness message through a video cut from Spain during the lockdown. He attempted to make mindfulness among his kin and requested that they keep up with social separating and clean up frequently and remain at home to forestall the spread of infection. He, in any case, got back to his town as of late.

The excursion from Tumkur to Barcelona has seen numerous achievements: he finished elementary school studies at an administration school in his local town before he completed his High School at Gadag, PUC at Hubli. Afterward, he finished Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering in Mangaluru. Then, at that point, he moved to Barcelona to concentrate on his master's degree in Aerospace Science and Technology.

He additionally has the arrangement to serve individuals of his village through video messages by directing them on how to get ready for higher studies. "Young Students have zeal to overcome all the hurdles, so status issues should not undermine their confidence and courage to achieve their goals," he said. Inhabitants of Tumkur were happy to see him after so many years. They welcomed him and took him out in a parade to his home from the town entrance, he claims. His relatives invited him by offering an Arati. In conclusion, his father said "Coming from an illiterate rancher, I am cheerful about my child's accomplishment which I didn't expect will happen when he was studying in town. His persistent effort and responsibility towards his studies have made him successful in career and life,"