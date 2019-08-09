Good things happens to those who wait for their dream to come true, who struggle to meet their passion, who creates history... yeah, a remarkable journey of a guy who bid farewell to his Engineering Degree and followed his passion. You read that right. We are talking about none other than Dheeraj Jorwal, founder of Brandzup, India's fastest growing Influencer Management and Marketing Company.

They say it is always hard to follow your dreams, but nothing is impossible when you get out of your comfort zone and follow what your heart says. Yes, same thing happened with a Civil Engineer Student, Dheeraj Jorwal when his heart cried to follow his passion. Who knew that an Engineer from Surat's Top University, National Institute of Technology (NIT) will be a founder of Top Marketing Company?

Dheeraj always dream of having his own company. He also has an expertise in Content Creation and knows how to make things go viral on the Internet. He is also expert in brand promotion strategies and knows minute tips and tricks of the field. He is thorough in making perfect use of Social Media for brand promotions, be it Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube. Well, presently, he is the man behind biggest Indian Top 5 YouTube sensational influencers out of 10 like Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Round2Hell, Elvish Yadav and Make A Joke Of.... List is continuing!

It was early in 2017, when Dheeraj came across some of the talented creators struggling in managing and monetizing the strategy of content, proper direction etc. That's when "Brandzup" came into existence with all the new skills, expertise in the field of marketing.

Dheeraj and his expert team members dedicatedly focused on the growth and quality. His main focus is to convert a talented content creator into an influencer. In monetary aspect, they monetize their influencer with Brands so they can get more and more business.

Dheeraj believes, "Creator with 10k Subscribers can be an Influencer but it is not necessary that Creator with 1 Million Subscribers also an Influencer."

Dheeraj and his team have keen eye of influencer marketing skills. His team is expert in finding Indian content creator community, work on them with excellent marketing strategies so they grow on all social Media platforms and be an influencer.

Dheeraj Jorwal surely knows all the tactics to make the content hit on Social Media. He superiorly handles Influencers growth, Relations, and Content Strategy in Brandzup.

Brandzup is in partnership with Rohit Yadav and Sanchit Goyal and today it is one of the leading Influencer and Marketing Management Company. The company has now opened the doors for International Brands as well to enter in the Indian Influencers Marketing Industry.

It is indeed a significant journey of following your passion, listening to your heart and living your dream. Indeed an inspiring yet noteworthy journey, Hats off Dheeraj Jorwal!

