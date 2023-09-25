Trisha, one of South India's most prominent actresses, has been making waves in the film industry with her recent successes in 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1' and 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2'. Portraying the role of Princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's epic saga, Trisha has once again captivated audiences with her stellar performance.

Addressing Wedding Speculations

In recent weeks, social media has been abuzz with speculations about Trisha's impending wedding to a Malayalam film producer. Rumours were rife that the actress had found love and was set to tie the knot. However, in response to these swirling rumours, Trisha took to social media to set the record straight.

On her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Trisha posted a message in all caps: "DEAR "YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND YOUR TEAM," "KEEP CALM AND STOP RUMOURING" CHEERS! (sic)." This bold and unequivocal statement from the actress quashed the wedding rumours, putting any doubts to rest.

Upcoming Projects

Trisha's career is on an exciting trajectory, with several promising projects in various stages of production. Fans can look forward to her upcoming film, 'Leo,' in which she shares the screen with Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' is set to hit theaters on October 19, promising to be a must-watch for moviegoers.

Additionally, Trisha has already completed shooting for 'The Road,' adding to her impressive filmography. She's also been cast as the female lead in Ajith Kumar's 'Vidaa Muyarchi,' although an official announcement is still pending. With 'Ram' and 'Identity' also in the pipeline, it's clear that Trisha's star continues to rise in the world of cinema.