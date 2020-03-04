Steven Spielberg's porn-actress daughter was arrested for domestic violence. Mikaela Spielberg, however, insisted that it was she who called for help. As per the report by PageSix, the 23-year-old Mikaela was arrested and jailed in Nashville, Tennessee, last week on misdemeanour domestic violence.

She was reportedly arrested for a fight with her 47-year-old fiancé Chuck Pankow. As per the reports, she was released on the bail of $1,000 but was released after completing a 12-hour "hold," which reportedly is a routine time served in domestic violence cases.

An official from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Nashville stated that someone posted her bond and "it's a matter of her finishing out her 12 hours."

Mikaela made it clear to a statement released out via The Sun that she should never have been arrested. She even blamed a miscommunication with the officer for the entire mishap. "I am personally very heartbroken and I feel betrayed because I called for medical assistance," she said in her statement.

In his statement, Chuck stated that "we are both fine. It was a huge misunderstanding. She's home now."

Mikaela Spielberg's choice of becoming a porn-actress:

Mikaela Spielberg's arrest came less than a couple of weeks after she announced that she had been working in solo porn videos that she posted on an adult website. In addition to this, Mikaela revealed that she is working to get a license to become an exotic dancer in Tennessee.

Mikaela was adopted as a child by Schindler's List movie director, Steven Spielberg and his wife of 29 years, Kate Capshaw. Right after it was reported that the Mikaela is opting to star in solo adult videos, reports started to circulate about the director's feelings.

An alleged insider revealed that Steven and Kate are not upset by their daughter's life choices.

"Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her," revealed the unnamed insider. "Obviously, though, they're embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.