Google has introduced its new series of doodles on Monday, April 27, that shares some interesting games to keep you glued on to your cushion soft couches. In the first of its doodle series, Google features the letters enthusiastically engaged in playing cricket.

With the national lockdown days extended till May 3, people have been widely complaining on the monotonous days that simply forces them to sit 'locked up' in their rooms.

Google identifies crisis

Google, identifying this crisis, has come up with its new series of doodles that shares some interesting games every day to keep you engaged while at home.

For Monday's doodle, the alphabets 'G' and 'e' turns the batsman and bowler, respectively. The funny doodle shows 'e' bowling with full zest as it creates a ball out of its socks!

While 'G' on the other end, using a wooden chapatti roller, bats out an amazing shot, undoubtedly, a sixer!

As the ball goes out through the window, Google helps you find a way to play the outdoor games 'in'doors.

Play against the team of snails!

"Stay and play at home with popular past Google Doodles: Cricket (2017)," reads the text as you hover the music on the doodle.

Click on it to find yourself reach on to the crowded cricket stadium where you could team up with the batsman grasshopper who is ready to blast shots against the ideal snails.

The games that the doodle now features were originally shared by Google in 2017.

Over the years, Google have been featuring numerous games and doodles on its homepage which are very well archived in the Google Doodle Blog.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" writes Google on its relaunching of the games.