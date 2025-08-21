A state ministers' panel in India has given its endorsement to the federal government's proposed changes to the goods and services tax (GST) rates, although the exact financial impact is yet to be determined. The new rate structure, aimed at boosting the economy, includes plans to lower the consumption tax by October, with a proposed two-rate system of 5% and 18%, eliminating the current 12% and 28% rates on certain goods. Additionally, high-end luxury items, including luxury cars and so-called sin goods, could face a new 40% tax rate.

The final decision on these proposals will be made by the GST council, led by the federal finance minister and comprised of state finance ministers. A meeting of the council is expected to take place in September or October, ahead of the highly anticipated Hindu festival of Diwali, a crucial shopping season in the country.

In a related development, a separate panel of state ministers has recommended exempting taxes on health and life insurance premiums for individual policyholders. These measures are part of broader efforts to streamline and improve the GST system in India, with a focus on supporting key sectors of the economy.

Overall, these proposed changes to the GST rates in India signal a significant shift in the country's tax policies, with potential benefits for both consumers and businesses. As discussions continue within the government and among various stakeholders, all eyes are on the upcoming GST council meeting for further clarity on the timeline and implementation details of these reforms. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.