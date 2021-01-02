Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed that start-ups be set up in all sectors for building future multinationals which, he said, would give 'Brand India' a new global identity in the times to come.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of IIM-Sambalpur's permanent campus in Odisha through videoconference, the Prime Minister said: "This is the perfect time. Today's start-ups are tomorrow's multinationals. These start-ups are emerging in Tier 2 and 3 cities. These start-ups will play a big role in establishing multinationals."

Brand India's identity

Modi said that the scope for start-ups is expanding. "You have to prepare yourself for new possibilities. Our youths are responsible for giving 'Brand India' a new global identity."

The Prime Minister said that Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur has to showcase its strength to the country. The new campus would help strengthen the potential of Odisha's youths.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, apart from Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan, and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were present on the occasion.