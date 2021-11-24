Shafeeq ur Rahman is a big name that represents India's advance in the fashion industry. Recently his company The Star Life Hyderabad joined as a fashion partner internationally. Where seven big organizations from different countries participated in this event. Organizations mainly from Iran, Bangladesh & Palestine countries participated in the event. Ramp walk was done by world class models during the event.

In a conversation with the media, Shafeeq ur Rahman said that his company The Star Life Hyderabad has been working for the last several decades to make Indian apparel and culture recognized globally. In this sequence, many Indian youth and talents of India have to be brought forward in the fashion industry and get global recognition.

Recently the Fashion and Food Festival was organized at the Trident campus in Hyderabad. Many international fashion designers, as well as Indian designers, were also stunned. Modern designs as well as traditional Nawabi Attire by Star Life Hyderabad were on display at the event.