In a surprising turn of events, two iconic Indian directors, Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and S.S. Rajamouli, are set to make special cameo appearances in Prabhas' highly anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD. This unexpected news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity.

RGV, renowned for his legendary films such as Shiva, Satya, Sarkar, and Bhoot, is equally famous for his candid and often controversial comments. While he's frequently made headlines for his outspoken nature, this time, his involvement in the world of cinema is the talk of the town.

Rumours of RGV's cameo in Kalki 2898 AD began circulating last November when director Nag Ashwin reportedly approached the maverick filmmaker for a special appearance. Recent speculations suggest that RGV has already completed shooting his part in the movie, which was scheduled in Hyderabad.

But the surprises don't end there. The esteemed director of RRR, S.S. Rajamouli, is also rumoured to be joining the cast of Kalki 2898 AD alongside RGV. While RGV wrapped up his shooting last Christmas, Rajamouli is yet to complete his role in the film.

In a recent Telugu film event, the director of Jathiratnalu dropped a hint about RGV's involvement in the film, suggesting that he might portray the potential antagonist in Project K. However, no official confirmation has been received from the filmmakers or the directors themselves.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting any official announcements regarding these exciting cameos. Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, already boasts a star-studded cast and is slated for release in May next year. With the addition of RGV and Rajamouli, the film's intrigue and anticipation have reached new heights, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for viewers.