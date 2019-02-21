Delhi based engineer turned stand up comedian, Appurv Gupta's comedy instantly strikes a chord with his audience as he believes in clean content which caters to all age groups and prefers 'Hinglish' for all his acts in order to cater to the masses as well as classes.

Appurv started with a video in 2013, which he uploaded on his social media. It went viral but since he forgot to put his name in it, most people knew him only by face. It was only the following year when he did his first solo show, 'AppurView- Laugh with an engineer' that people started knowing and following him.

The video clocked over 3 million views on the NDTV Show - The Rising Star of Comedy in 2014 and that's how the journey of Appurv Gupta started as one of India's top stand up comedians.

In 2015, he created a 75 min special on Love called it as RelationShip or Relationshit which become huge hit in colleges of India.

In 2016, his fans started calling him GuptaJi instead of Appurv Gupta and due to high audience demand, he named himself GuptaJi.

GuptaJi's latest experiences of Chai, Maggi, Biryani and his Tinder Tale have already crossed over 50 Million views on social media.

GuptaJi's list of achievements don't end on endless views his video's get. He has been nominated in the Forbes India celebrity 100 list, which also had Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. He has been featured in multiple publications which have heaped praises on him terming him 'India's leading Hinglish comic' and 'Man behind tears of laughter' to name a few. Recently Network 18 has listed him in Top 20 stand up comedians to watch out for.