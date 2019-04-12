Beauty business has surely kicked up the industry in a big way. So much so, new entrants are not shying away from investing in this sector. Beautician, Leena Bhushan, who recently worked for Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath for her wedding reception in Mumbai, said that social media is the only reason behind the growth in business for make-up artist.

"Earlier people hardly used to hire make-up artist they were mostly for models and actresses. But after the growth of social media, this business is doing real good. Even in common weddings, people pay a good amount to hire talented and famous make-up artist. Not only that, with growth of photography our business is shining. Our demand in the market is increasing every day. Social media has really become helpful and important for our business," Leena Bhushan said in her statement.

Talking ahead she said, "Beauty is the outward attribute that is honed every day for an individual to shine. In this day and age, fashion awareness and physical beauty are very important. The total of the beauty industry is 28% of the market. The standard of beauty today is not just limited to the types of clothes one wears. I started my career in makeup industry in 2014. Ever since then I never looked back. Almost every bride that I did, went viral on social media. My Instagram page jumped from 80k to 200k in less then 4 months and the most viral bride was Sakshi Nanda, whose video which was shot by me was a huge thing everywhere. Soon major cosmetic brands started to approach me and I was soon doing masterclass for Kiko and Innisfree. I am extremely lucky to get much love and appreciation all over. Our brides get featured almost every day on the esteemed pages like Popxo, Wedding wire, Brides of India and Sabyasachiofficial. Last year I was also called as a jury member of Mrs India contest which was held in Gurgaon".