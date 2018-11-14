The legendary Stan Lee has passed away but the world will always be grateful for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

With his prolific work as a co-creator of Marvel comics, he will also be remembered for his amazing cameos in Marvel's superheroes movies. Following his demise, fans are wondering whether they get to see him in the upcoming superhero movies or not.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige hinted in past that Stan Lee has a few cameos in the upcoming Marvel movies. During one of his interviews, Kevin teased that Stan always appreciated a good surprise and that's why they are not going to reveal too much information at this stage.

With the production of Avengers 4 already finished, Stan Lee's cameo in the Infinity Wars sequel is confirmed. But fans will be pleased to know that there are a couple of more movies in which they will get to see their favourite comics writer.

Captain Marvel:

Marvel Cinematic Universe will be bringing the story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in the upcoming Captain Marvel. It was earlier reported that the filming of Captain Marvel is already done and the chances of a Stan Lee's cameo are pretty high. Since the story is based in the year 1990, there is a possibility that fans will get to see a young version of Stan Lee.

Avengers 4:

In Infinity Wars, Stan Lee was shown as a driver of a bus who was taking Peter Parker and the rest of his school friends on a trip. As mentioned above, the filming of Avengers 4 is already wrapped up and the directors are busy in the post-production stage.

From the earlier reports, there are chances that Avengers 4 will have some sort of time-travel, and now fans are speculating that there will be a scene that will show Stan Lee in some capacity.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

After the dismissal of James Gunn from Marvel, the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on hold. However, Stan Lee's cameo in Vol. 2 was almost done by the computer-generated interface and it won't be any surprise for the fans if, in the next Guardians movie, his cameo will be done exclusively by CGI.

Other than these, there are several other Marvel movies lined up for 2019 and 2020. However, nothing is confirmed by the studio that the upcoming movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Dr. Strange 2, Black Panther 2, and others will have a Stan Lee cameo.