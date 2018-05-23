Stacey Abrams Closer To Being First Black Woman Governor After Historic Georgia Primary Win

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader, defeated primary opponent Stacey Evans Tuesday night, bringing her one step closer to breaking a new barrier for the states gubernatorial office. and amp;nbsp;If elected in November, Abrams would be the first black woman to govern any state in the United States. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: Getty Images, Stacey Abrams/Facebook, and amp;nbsp;Brian Kemp/Twitter, Casey Cagle/TwitterMusic Credit: Audioblocks Proud Of My Accomplishment