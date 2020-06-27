Sushant Singh Rajput has led to a lot of speculation and much rumour-mongering. This has demanded a thorough investigation into what actually happened prior to the drastic step the actor took. To investigate the professional rivalry angle, the police are recording statements from all those who were connected to the actor professionally and personally.

As the investigation continues, the police after recording statements from those who knew him, such as Rhea Chakraborty, Sandeep Singh and Mukesh Chhabra, to name a few. On Friday, the police also recorded the statements of two former top executives at YRF and a Bollywood producer in relation to the contract the actor had signed with the company.

Police interrogate YRF's former top executives and Bollywood producer

Numerous suspicions arose after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After the actor took his life without leaving a suicide note, the reason and cause for his death were highly speculated. There was outrage on the internet as to what pushed the actor to the extreme with videos and news circulating about his professional rivalry and mental health.

For this reason, a probe was ordered into the actor's death, even as his family and fans mourned his loss. His death has deeply shaken Bollywood to its roots, with its long-standing tradition and heritage of nepotism and favouritism as well as workplace bullying that has been shockingly normalised over the years. Therefore the Police have been looking into Sushant's death.

A few days back a post-mortem of the actor's death was issued, which cited Asphyxia due to hanging and that there were no signs of foul play. However, the police have been recording statements of personal and professional contacts of Sushant's as well as are probing into whether his tweets in the past six months were deleted.

On Friday, the Bandra Police recorded the statements, two former top executives, at Yashraj Films with regard to the contract Sushant had signed with the production house previously. Mumbai Mirror reported that the executives Ashish Patil and Ashish Singh were privy to the contract that the actor had entered into in 2012. The interrogation was with regard to the terms of the agreement in exit and joining.

The Police have also approached two more production houses with whom Sushant had entered into contracts. 3 teams were formed to handle the case, and one will look into the financial aspects of the actor's life. Moreover, the Police have so far recorded statements of 25 people, people who were associated with the actor, doctors who treated him for Depression, family, and friends.

There have been many who've been adding to the speculation with claims and allegations. Parallelly a conversation online has been running demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. However, we'll have to wait it out to see justice seek its own course in due time.