Sreeleela is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telugu film industry now. She made her debut in the industry with Pelli Sandadi which hit the screens a couple of years ago and was directed by none other than K Raghavendra Rao. In 2022, i.e. recently, her second film Dhamaka with Ravi Teja was released. This film went on to collect more than 100 crores of rupees at the box office. Sreeleela was always praised for her dance skills and with Dhamaka, she took those skills to next level. Her dance videos from the film still keep going viral on social media.

These two films have fetched not one or two, but nine more films into her kitty. We all know that Sreeleela is going to be part of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi's project which is tentatively titled #NBK108. She is even part of Vaishnav Tej's next. Sreeleela is even part of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's SSMB28, playing one of the leading ladies.

Sreeleela is part of Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Srinu's next and the shoot of the film is happening at a brisk pace. She also has a film titled Junior with Kireeti. The film, being simultaneously made in Kannada and Telugu, is being directed by Radhakrishna Reddy of Mayabazar fame, while the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the cinematography is by K Senthil Kumar of Baahubali fame.

While all the above-mentioned projects are official, here are some unofficial projects that it is said that Sreeleela bagged the opportunity to be part of. Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam Tinnanuri's VD12 film is said to be having her playing the leading lady. She is said to be part of

a film titled Anaganana Oka Roju with Naveen Polishetty. She is likely to sign Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan and a new project with Nithiin which will be directed by Vakkantam Vamsi. Official confirmation on these projects is awaited.