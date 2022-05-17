Cine goers in India will be treated with plenty of good movies this week on OTT. From SS Rajamouli's RRR to Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, many notable Indian films will be out on streaming sites.

RRR on Zee 5

Ram Charan and Junior NTR-starrer RRR, which has struck gold at the box office, will be out on Zee5 on May 20. The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions will be streamed on May 20. It will be a pay-per-view and not free. The Hindi version will be out on Netflix on June 2.

Jersey:

Bollywood movie Jersey, which stars Shahid Kapoor, will be available from May 20 for Netflix subscribers. The sports-drama was released in theatres on April 22.

Acharya:

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya will release on May 20 on Amazon Prime. Koratala Siva's film has Pooja Hegde in the female lead.

Bhala Thandhanana

Sree Vishnu and Catherine Tresa's Bhala Thandhanana is a Telugu crime drama. The movie will be released on May 20 on Hotstar.

12th Man

12th Man is a Malayalam-language mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas. The film stars Mohanlal with Unni Mukundan, Sshivada, Anusree, Anu Sithara, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Aditi Ravi, Priyanka Nair, Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, Chandhunadh, Nandu and Pradeep Chandran. The original background score was composed by Anil Johnson.

It has a direct OTT release on May 20 on Hotstar.

Zombivli

Marathi movie Zombivli will be out on May 20on Zee5. It is a horror-comedy film.

"Cyber Hell-Exposing An Internet Horror" and Perfect Pairing

"Cyber Hell-Exposing An Internet Horror" is a Netflix Korean documentary on the real-life case of the "Nth Room". It will be out on Netflix on May 18.

Perfect Pairing, starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos in leading roles, is a romantic comedy film. It will be out on Netflix on May 19.

In addition to it, #BFF series will be released on Aha on May 20, Panchayat Season 2 on May 20, and Escaype Live on Hotstar on May 20.