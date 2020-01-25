SS Rajamouli's much-awaited movie RRR is not arriving on time. The movie was scheduled for release in July 2020, but the recent updates indicated that the film will be delayed by a few months. The latest buzz is that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer will hit the screens for Diwali.

RRR to Take on Thalaivar 168

It means RRR will be clashing with a whole lot of movies from across the country. Notably, RRR will be locking horns with none other than Rajinikanth's next movie, which is presently referred to as Thalaivar 168.

The makers of RRR had announced long ago that the movie will hit the screens on 30 July. The delay in the shooting and extensive post-production works are the reasons why the production house decided to postpone the release, say reports.

However, a few months ago, rumours were rife that the movie was pushed to Sankrathi 2021, but it now looks like RRR will be appearing two months earlier than what was reported before.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer had hit the floors in November 2018. The film has completed a couple of shooting schedules in Hyderabad, Vadodara in Gujarat and a few other locations.

RRR is a period film made with the budget of Rs 250-300 crore in multiple languages. DVV Danayya-funded film has Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn making their debut in Tollywood. Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna and others are in the cast.

On the other hand, the shooting of Rajinikanth's next movie, directed by Siruthai Siva and funded by Sun Pictures, is in progress. The film has Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj and others in the supporting cast.

Apart from Thalaivar 168, a couple of movies from Bollywood and Tamil are expected to release around the same time. It has to be seen whether the filmmakers will reschedule their releases to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's creation.