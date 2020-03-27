SS Rajamouli's RRR seems to be becoming bigger and better. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of the multilingual movie have roped in a top Tamil actor to do a cameo in the Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer.

Who is Playing the Cameo?

Not Rajinikanth or Ajith Kumar, but Thalapathy Vijay is approached to do a cameo. Telugu media is abuzz with the speculations of the makers, requesting the Tamil star to do an important guest appearance in the movie.

The news does not come as a surprise as such large-scale projects need big names to attract the viewers' attention. SS Rajamouli, in his previous movie, had cast a few actors that include Kiccha Sudeep in an important role.

However, the reports on Vijay doing the cameo has neither been confirmed by the makers nor by by the Tamil actor. Hence, this should be treated just like a rumour, at this stage. Nonetheless, the fans of Thalapathy are delighted over the speculations and have welcomed it.

RRR First Look Poster

Meanwhile, the makers are preparing to release the first look poster of Ram Charan. It was supposed to be out at 10 am on Friday, 27 March, but there is some delay and it will now be unveiled at 4 am.

Coming to RRR, the shooting has been stalled due the lock down in the country over Coronavirus outbreak. The film has already taken more time than what it was planned during the launch. The next schedule of shooting will commence in Pune.

On the other hand, the makers unveiled the logo and the title recently and now ready to reveal Ram Charan's look to lift the mood of the people, whose spirit is hit by the spread of the pandemic across the country.

RRR is a period action film, which is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.