Tollywood's most awaited movie RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is gearing up for its Baahubalian release soon. With Telugu's most talented heroes Ram Charan and NTR as the leads, SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR is setting the mark high, with back-to-back updates.

Here is the most interesting video 'Roar of RRR', which is touted to be the making video from the sets of RRR. The makers of RRR had made an announcement regarding the release of 'Roar Of RRR', increasing the anticipation around the upcoming patriotic fictional drama -- RRR.

SS Rajamouli's Roar of RRR

The making video of RRR titled-Roar of RRR is released and the expectations are rife. With the introduction by Rajamouli, the making video takes us into the world of RRR. With hundreds of people working on the sets, costumes, makeup, and other technicalities, the making video is just a glimpse of what the crew is to cater at the theaters on October 13, 2021.

As reported earlier, the movie RRR is a story from India's pre-independence era. With the sets portraying British rule, the video hints at many other aspects of the movie. There are also hints at the rebels against the British people in the Roar of RRR video.

Shreya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in significant roles, the making video gives us a glimpse of their looks. The making video gets exciting every second, as the makers have shown glimpses of the work that goes in, to bring the grandeur on the screens soon.

"The effort behind creating the ultimate theatrical experience is here! Watch the making of #RRRMovie here FireWater wave", the makers of RRR tweeted.

Ram Charan took to his Twitter to share the Roar of RRR video. "An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of RRR, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members", he wrote.

"We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for RRR. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie", NTR wrote.

Other details

RRR is a SS Rajamouli directorial, bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. RRR is touted to be a fictional story set in the backdrop of the pre-independence era.

Ram Charan will be seen essaying the roles of Alluri Seetharama Raju and NTR is to reprise Komaram Bheem in the magnum opus. Alia Bhatt plays the love interest of Ram Charan as Sita, while Olivia Morris is paired up with NTR.

Slated for its huge release on 13th October 2021, the movie shooting is all wrapped up and the post-production formalities are going on at a good pace.

