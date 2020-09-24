KV Vijayendra Prasad, writer, and father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, has spoken high about multilingual actor Prabhas. He has spoken about the factors that have helped the actor grow in the film industry.

In an interview with a daily, he said, "An actor's personality and character are very significant for his or her rise to stardom, and Prabhas affability with co-stars and filmmakers have only added to his growth. Also his charismatic persona only seems to evolve further as he grows in the industry"

The writer then explains his "great physique" helping him to become one of the most desirable stars in the country. He adds, "No wonder he's one of the biggest box office draws in India."

The Baahubali actor has carved his way to success and eliminated everything that would come across his rise to stardom. The dedication with which Prabhas works is acknowledged by all especially the way he works in silence and makes noise with the success of every project.

Baahubali series made Prabhas a pan-India actor. The film was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and his son SS Rajamouli directed the flicks. The combined collection of the two-part film is over Rs 2400 crore.

Prabhas Effectively Uses Lockdown

Prabhas has used his lockdown effectively and announced three big banner films in a row. Currently, he is busy with Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, Om Raut's Adipurush, and a film alongside Deepika Padukone.