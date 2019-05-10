The release of Dhanush's upcoming movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT) and Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh have landed in trouble over the financial issues between the producers of the said movies and Arka Media Works that funded SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali series.

The makers of Baahubali 2 had moved the Telangana High Court to bring a stay on the release of two films till SN Rajarajan (Sindhubaadh producer) of K Productions and P Madan (ENPT producer)of Escape Artistes Motion settle the dues.

The petition claims that SN Rajarajan had bagged the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Baahubali 2 for Rs 28 crore and paid Rs 12.5 crore. He went to a loan agreement with Shobu Yarlagadda to pay the remaining amount, but failed to clear the dues, forcing the Baahubali producer to seek the court's intervention in the issue.

Although the issue is between SN Rajarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda, K Madan was a made co-obligant in the issue, which has affected the release of ENPT.

On Wednesday, May 8, the Telangana High Court passed an interim order against the release of two films. As a result, both the Tamil flicks have landed in trouble.

Sindhubaadh was scheduled for release on May 16, while ENPT was to hit the screens by now.

Sindhubaadh

Sindhubaadh unites Vijay Sethupathi with SU Arun Kumar, who had earlier worked with the actor in two films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi, for the third time. The action thriller has Anjali playing the female lead.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota

Dhanush and Gautham Menon have collaborated for the first time. It is a romantic action thriller which has Megha Akash is the female lead.