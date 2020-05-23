Yesterday, the next sizzling diva of Bollywood Suhana Khan turned 20 and celebrated her quarantined birthday with her family. Daughter to the King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan shared the glimpse of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram account.

Little miss Khan shared the pictures on her official Instagram account and wrote, "'m gonna be 30 in ten years."

While a few pictures are of the sizzling birthday girl, some of them are of flowers and a birthday card. And that's no ordinary birthday card as it has been created by the little munchkin of the Khan Khandaan, Abram.

Gifting her big sister an adorable card, Abram wrote, 'Best Sister In The World' on it. Along with Suhana, her followers were also moved by the loving gesture of her loving little brother. Going by the handwriting and 'best sister' content, it is pretty easy to understand that the card has been written by her younger brother AbRam.

Have a look at the adorable card:

B-town pouring wishes

People from the film fraternity showered love on these pictures. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, BFF Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor (Wife of Sanjay Kapoor) amongst others appreciated Suhana's birthday post.

People are eagerly waiting for Suhana's grand Bollywood debut. Being born in the household of the King Khan of Bollywood, she could have made an easy entry in the film industry but instead, she opted for theatres first. Last year, she made her debut in a short film called "The Grey Part Of Blue" which was highly appreciated by the critics and the fans.

It vividly obvious that with a perfect attitude, quintessential acting skills, getting featured in leading magazines and a figure to die for, Suhana could be the next drop-dead diva of Bollywood, and a successful actor just like her dad, Shah Rukh Khan.