Shah Rukh Khan's high-intensity Jawan Prevue is already the talk of the nation. From his bald look to his high-octane action sequence to weaving magic on screen, the video has clocked in 1.8 million views in the first 24 hours.

The pre-release video also gave us a glimpse of Nayantara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanaya Malhotra. Interestingly, Jawan has created an enormous pre-release across the nation: this is due to the clever casting of both North and South Indian stars. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist and Nayantara, who plays the leading lady, has a huge fan following down South.

Meanwhile, Nayantara's husband Vignesh Shivan has dropped a major hint about the possible romantic scenes between Nayan and SRK. Vignesh Shivan heaped praises on his wife for her dream debut in Bollywood. Sharing the screenshot, SRK wrote, "@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome...but oh who am I telling this...you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learned some major kicks & punches!!"

In reply to this tweet, Shivan hinted that the film has some great romance between the lead stars. He wrote, "Soooo kind of you sir Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie, that she has learned from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster."

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7 in multiple languages.