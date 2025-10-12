The Filmfare Awards 2025 was held on October 11 in Ahmedabad, on the same day Big B turned 83. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, and Navya Naveli attended the Filmfare Awards to cheer for Abhishek's performance, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya were by Amitabh Bachchan's side.

Several inside videos and photos from the Filmfare Awards night have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, who were the hosts of the night, called Jaya Bachchan on stage and sang a birthday song for Amitabh Bachchan in front of her.

SRK, known for respecting elders, touched Jaya Bachchan's feet, and she got emotional upon seeing the gesture.

Meanwhile, several clips from the red carpet have gone viral, where Jaya Bachchan is seen casually walking on the red carpet; she didn't pose, just smiled and waved at the paps. The incident happened when MTV Roadies actor Vidhita Sharma was posing; Jaya didn't see him and casually walked on the carpet.

She then greeted Kriti Sanon, while Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli posed for the paps,

Jaya was brutally slammed for her behaviour, and many accused her of disrespecting a junior actor and not looking around before calmly walking away.

Aishwarya shared a heartfelt birthday note for Big B.

Actor Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram and shared an adorable birthday wish for her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai shared a throwback picture of Amitabh with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

In the photo, Amitabh clicked the selfie. Aaradhya Bachchan rested her head on Amitabh's shoulder and smiled. Amitabh wore a traditional outfit in the photo. Big B also wore a tiny tiara.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii (dad-grandfather). Love and God bless always."