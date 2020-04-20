Rags to Riches in Bollywood: It is said that the fruits that grow on the tree of hard-work are the sweetest. Every day, thousands of people across the country come to the dreamland of Mumbai, in order to pursue their dreams of working for the silver screen. With a desire to get cast in big banner projects, they work hard to climb the ladder of success in the Bollywood.

These aspiring actors look up to superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and dream about ruling the Bollywood. But did you know that before these stars tasted the stardom and entered the Crorepati club, they used to get paid in pennies?

Here's how much Bollywood's biggest celebrities earned before their big break:

- Shah Rukh Khan

Known as the 'Badshah' Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the Bollywood for more than 25 years now. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry and a bonafide superstar. But there was a time he was paid just Rs. 50 for his work assignment. Yes, you heard it right. SRK's first salary was just fifty bucks which he spent on travelling to Agra to see Taj Mahal. Time has passed and now Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest Indians in the world.

- Irrfan Khan

Quintessential method actor Irrfan Khan, who has graced the Bollywood with some amazing movies, used to earn just Rs 25. To run his livelihood, as a National School of Drama student he used to conduct stations. Now, as per the reports, his net worth is more than 50 million dollars.

- Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who has ruled the Bollywood for ages and is spreading her magic in Hollywood entered B-Town after winning the title of Miss World 2000. After winning the crown, Chopra never looked back. Though she might be the queen of the film industry now, there was a time when she was paid just Rs 5,000 for her first professional assignment. Like a 'daddy's little girl' that she is, she gave that money to her parents.

-Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who has recently made the contribution of 25 crores In PM Cares Fund for COVID-19 patients and is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood, once used to earn just Rs 1,500. Before joining the film fraternity, he used to work as a waiter and a chef at an eatery in Bangkok.

- Kamal Hassan

Chachi 420 fame, Kamal Hassan, the versatile actor who has graced both Bollywood and South Indian film industry, earned just Rs 500 for his debut film Kalathoor Kannamma. Being a superstar now, his net worth is in crores.

- Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is the ultimate King of Bollywood and has been ruling the empire of the film industry since a very long time. His net worth touches the sky now and even after so many years, no actor comes near his stardom and stature. But before coming to Mumbai, Shahenshah worked as an executive in a shipping firm in Kolkata and his first salary was just Rs 500, per month.

These celebrities can indeed say, 'Aaj Mere Pass Gaadi Hai, Bangla Hai, Paisa Hai, Bank Balance Hai... Tumhare Pass Kya Hai? Hainn?

Well, Humare pass, CineMAA hai!