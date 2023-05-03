Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, May 3, after completing the shoot for 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Sonamarg, Kashmir. As always fans had gathered around him asking for a selfie when the 'Pathaan' star was spotted at the Mumbai airport, but this time when a fan went near him to click a selfie with him, Shah Rukh Khan seemingly pushed him away.

A video shared online shows Shah Rukh Khan exiting the airport with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, surrounded by a group of security personnel. While exiting, he did Salaam and blew kisses to his fans who were waiting for him eagerly. However, one thing that irked SRK was when a fan went near him to click a selfie but King Khan pushed his fan's hand away. His bodyguard then intervened and took the fan away from SRK. And, this didn't go down well with the netizens and they started slamming the actor for his rude behaviour.

However, this is not the first time when an actor has apparently refused to click a selfie with a fan. This has happened time and again with many actors and actresses on different occasions. Let's have a look at some of those incidents.

Malaika Arora

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was recently trolled for not clicking selfie with a fan. A video of the incident on social media showed the actress walking away from an auto-rickshaw driver who had requested a photo opportunity with her as she was apparently in a hurry.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has also been in a similar situation where he had lost his calm at a fan who came too close to him and his kids for a selfie. The 'War' actor had angrily asked, "What are you doing, man?"

Salman Khan

Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan had also reacted in the past when a fan came close to him for a picture and was pushed by his bodyguard, Shera. However, at present, the actor's security has been beefed up due to him getting death threats repeatedly.

Nayanthara

A few days ago, actress Nayanthara visited the Kumbakonam temple along with her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. A video clip had surfaced on social media, from their visit, in which Nayanthara was seen threatening to break a person's phone who had tried to film her.

Rana Daggubati

Last year, South Indian actor Rana Daggubati gave a stern reaction when he visited Tirupati temple along with his wife Miheeka Bajaj and his father D Suresh Babu. While making his exit from the temple, a fan tried to take a selfie with him. However, the 'Baahubali' actor snatched the phone from the fan's hand and told him that the temple is no place for selfies. However, the actor later returned the phone to the fan.