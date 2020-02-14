"Jo dikhta hai, wo bikta hai (Visible is sellable)." We all have heard this quote myriad times in our life which sometimes simply allude that popular always creates capital. Bollywood can be said the best example of this.

Many times the audience has liked some pair more on the screen than their real lives' partners. Peoples' affection for on-screen couples' and their popularity have sometimes led to a bit of rift between their real-life partners, indicated on several occasions.

Let's take a look at some 'reel-life couples' of Bollywood who were adored more than their real-life couples:

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

One must start to mull over her/his love for Bollywood if she/he doesn't have a nickel of information of stealthy story of megastar Amitabh Bacchan and all-time beauty Rekha. Do Anjaane was the first pairing of this superhit 'on-screen couple'.

After the success of Khoon Pasina, Ganga Ki Saugandh, their superhit celluloid Muqaddar ka Sikander hit the screen in which they were paired.

The movie was the third highest-grossing of the whole decade and highest of 1978. Aggressive rumours pervaded around the nation that both of them are in love with each other, despite Amitabh's marriage with Jaya.

Then Yash Chopra's Silsila somehow put more to these rumours also. Albeit all three of them (Amitabh, Jaya and Rekha) keep dead silence over it but people were way too crazy in those days for Amitabh and Rekha over the screen rather than Amitabh and Jaya.

Shah Rukh Khan – Kajol

"Haar ke jitney wale ko Baazigar kahte hain," might be one of the most cited quotes of hindi movies which was starred by Shahrukh Khan and Kajol.

And who can forget of Simran and Raj (Played by Kajol and SRK) of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge??

Albeit Shahrukh has done eight films with Juhi Chawla and five with Madhuri Dixit but the hit rate of seven films with Kajol of Shahrukh is somehow more remembered by Indians.

While SRK is married to Gauri Khan and Kajol to Ajay Devgan, duos are always adored by viewers and perhaps will always be. In one interview, SRK said Kajol is really unbearable like sometimes you can't bear your best friends because of jocular nature of Kajol.

Akshay Kumar - Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have been just as wonderful a couple as the above two. Right from starting in the 2006 film 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' to shooting for yet another of their blockbuster 'Sooryavanshi', the two had generated a great buzz in the industry.

They were seen together in movies like 'Namaste London', 'De Dana Dan', 'Tees Maar Khan's, 'Singh is King', 'Blue' to name a few.

Even Katrina has expressed her joy on with the actor several times. Akshay in real life is married to Twinkle Khanna.

Anil Kapoor – Madhuri Dixit

Pair of Dhak-Dhak lady and all-time young actor Anil Kapoor are another one in this list who have been always adored over the celluloid and viewers are still wishing to see them again.

While Anil Kapoor gave some superhits like Mr India, Laadla, Judaai with his sister-in-law Sridevi (total ten) ratio of hits are more with Madhuri Dixit (total fourteen movies).

Madhuri married US-based Indian cardio-surgeon Sriram Nene while Sunita Kapoor happened to be the best thing of life of Anil Kapoor which he said once to Preity Zinta in an interview. But just like the beauty and vivacity of both actor's ages, their pair is still warm among viewers.

Govinda and Karishma Kapoor

The star of 'No. 1' saga of Hindi cinema and 1990s was loved immensely over the screen with the elder daughter of Randhir Kapoor.

Govind Ahuja aka Govinda was first paired with Karishma in Muqabala in 1993. Next year, David Dhawan directed Raja Babu hit the screen with the hilarious touch of Shakti Kapoor as Nandu.

The movie was a blockbuster and still watched over the television whenever shown. Dulara, Khuddar and Prem Shakti were other movies in the same year as the duos. Coolie No. 1 and Saajan Chale Sasural were other ones in top-grossing lists of those years.

Loosely inspired by the Bawarchi of 1973, Hero No.1 which was David Dhawan's another superhit, just made the 'on-screen couple' apple of chord. Govinda got married to Sunita Ahuja in 1987 who was the sister-in-law of Govinda's uncle Anand Singh.