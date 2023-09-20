The 10-day Ganesh festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal in India. Celebs have welcomed Bappa home with flowers, dhol, Tasha and lots of love and modak. On this special occasion.

Mukesh Ambani, the prominent industrialist, and his wife, Nita Ambani celebrated Ganesh Utsav at their mansion in Antilia Mumbai. To mark the festivities, the Ambanis graciously welcomed Bollywood luminaries to their residences for the celebration.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Rekha were dressed in traditional attires to welcome Ganpati.

Host Nita Ambani exuded elegance as they looked regal in a green and red saree that she paired it up with gold jewellery. She was joined by her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Who wore what

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and even youngest son AbRam.

Gauri's mother was also seen at the utsav. SRK chose a Pathani ensemble - a deep brown bandhagala kurta and black pathani pants.

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan opted for peach and cream-coloured suit sets. While Gauri chose a silk-satin number, Suhana wore a Chikankari ensemble. AbRam wore a blue kurti.

Alia arrived for the celebrations in a red saree. She was joined by her Brahmastra director and close friend Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the utsav.

Salman Khan arrived with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. He looked handsome in his dark kurta and white pyjama.

Ranveer and Deepika gave major couple goals as they walked-hand-hand. The couple chose Sabyasachi clothing for the occasion. Deepika looked stunning in a Rani pink-coloured embroidered short kurti, velvet pants, and an embellished net dupatta.

Ranveer complemented her in a deep green silk kurta and churidar pyjama set styled with a silk brocade embroidered dupatta.

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya looked stunning in traditional outfits. Aishwarya wore a blue suit and Aaradhya opted for a yellow one. Once again Aaradya was questioned about her baby hairstyle.

Gen Z stars Orry, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were dressed in their traditional best for the utsav.

Also spotted were Nayanthara and Vignesh, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and more.

Shahid Kapoor was seen without wife Mira Rajput.

Kiara Advani arrived with her husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Boney Kapoor was seen with Khushi Kapoor while the elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor wore an art silk cream-coloured saree and a heavily embroidered cropped blouse.

Nayanthara opted for a cream silk suit set - the kurta and dupatta feature intricate embroidery in gold.

Rekha radiated beauty in a stunning Kanjeevaram silk saree.

While Anil Kapoor opted for a white kurta pajama.

On September 19, the Ambani family held a puja at Antilia to welcome Ganpati home. It was attended by their closest friends and family.