Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy, known for his hilarious and sometimes, eyebrow-raising takes on Bollywood celebrities, is at it again. And this time, the influencer has hit a jackpot. In his latest post, Birdy compared Bollywood celebs to various Indian cities and the logic is pure gold. Needless to mention, the post has gone viral! Let's take a look.

The endearing post

"Bombay is Shah Rukh Khan, the city of dreams. Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkatta is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified and beautiful," Birdy wrote. "Poona, not Pune, is Jim Sarbh and the delicious smells wafting from Parsi bakeries. Chandigarh is Kiara Advani, neat, squeaky clean and symmetrical. Dubai is Neetu Kapoor, forever youthful," he went on to add.

And it goes on...

Many celebs like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor have either shared the post or commented on it. Freddy's post went on syaing, "Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the part. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable."

The post further compared 'Exotic' Rekha to Bora Bora, 'forever scorching' Katrina Kaif to the Thai Desert. It went on to say, "Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, jet setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool." He also called Alia Bhatt a faraway city "somewhere on her own".