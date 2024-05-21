Bollywood celebs were seen leading from the front by turning up to vote in the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. From Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, B-Town was seen reaching their poll booths to cast their vote. Leaving their shooting schedules to their personal outings, celebs not only cast their votes but also urged everyone to go out and vote.

Akshay Kumar, who recently gave up his Canadian citizenship, was quoted telling ANI, "I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good." Sanya Malhotra also shared a happy picture of herself after voting and wrote, "Done." Shahid Kapoor also showed us his inked finger and wrote, "Cast your vote. Every vote matters."

Veteran actor Dharmendra was also seen sharing a picture with his inked finger and wrote, "Bhartiya hone ka sab se bada SABOOT ...Aapka vote hai hai dosto . Apne iss haq ka fayda uthaye......... Vote zaroor daliyega (The biggest proof of being an Indian.. Its your vote. Its your right and make use of it. Do vote)." Rajkummar Rao also took to social media and shared a picture with inked finger. The Srikanth actor wrote, "Do cast your vote, everyone."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen arriving separately to cast her vote. Sunny Kaushal also shared a picture of himself and wrote, "Duty fulfilled successfully...Did you guys vote?"Anil Kapoor also cast his vote and then said, "I have cast my vote. All citizens of India should vote." Hema Malini was seen coming to cast her vote along with her daughters. Shah Rukh Khan was seen with Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan turning up to vote.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of Mr and Mrs Mahi also came to cast her vote in a bright pink suit. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani were seen coming to cast their vote.