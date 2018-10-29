And the answer is here! Srishty Rode has been declared as the biggest fashionista in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Yes, you read it right. As per an IBTimes India poll survey, Rode has emerged as the style icon of the house, closely followed by her contemporary Dipika Kakkar. Jasleen Matharu has bagged the third position in the fashionista survey, which to be honest, did leave us a little bit surprised.

Over the years, we have seen Bigg Boss bringing into the house some of the biggest names from the fashion industry. We have also seen many contestants undergo a major makeover inside the house. And not just that, we have also witnessed many of the plain jane's turning into the most glamorous fashionistas within the house.

With 43.4 per cent votes, Srishty Rode is at the top of the fashionista list, closely followed by Dipika Kakkar at 32.08 per cent votes. One of the most well-groomed and perfectly looking contestants within the house, Srishty has totally upped the game when it comes to her fashion sense. Not only do Dipika Kakkar's clothes appear to be comforting but also look pretty good on her.

From Indian to western wear, Matharu makes heads turn with whatever she wears. So, it was kind of surprising to find her name at the third place in the list with 11.32 per cent votes. While Karanvir Bohra bagged 5.66 per cent votes, Sreesanth bagged a meagre 3.77 per cent votes same as Shivashish. Megha Dhade has found herself at the bottom of the list with no votes.