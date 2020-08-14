Two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were killed after terrorists opened fire at a police party at the Nowgam Byepass, on the outskirts of Kashmir on Friday (August 14) morning.

Three policemen were injured in the terror attack. Two of the injured policemen were rushed to a nearby hospital where they passed away during treatment.

The area has now been cordoned off.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone police said, "Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 3 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where two among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area and an operation is underway to nab the terrorists.

(With agency inputs)