A video showing a teacher of a private coaching center of Srinagar, J&K beating up his student evokes a strong reaction among students and social activists.

Taking strong exception to the viral video, the ex-chairperson of J&K Women and Child Rights Commission, Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi demanded that a case be filed against the institute and, what she called, "the monster".

"Highly outrageous, inhuman and atrocious", she told the International Business News and asked, "Had the Commission for Child Rightsbeen intact in J&K, action will be taken against the culprits within no time and he would be paid for his atrocity on this helpless child".

Child Rights Protection Commission abolished in J&K

On October 23, 2019, the J&K administration had repealed seven state government commissions looking after affairs ranging from human rights to allegations against public functionaries. The J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (constituted under the J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights Act 2018) was also among the abolished panels.

"He should be punished and terminated from the noble profession of teaching. He is a butcher not a teacher," Javid Mehrab reacted and demanded strict action against the teachers for his 'brutality'.

This Brutality by Fayaz Ahmad Zewali who happens to teach chemistry at Hope classes parraypora is Unacceptable. How can a teacher be abusive like this? This is insane. Requesting @AsadamAijaz @Junaid_Mattu to take strict action. @islahmufti @RJNASIROFFICIAL @rj_vijdan pic.twitter.com/TIM5WhnR7W — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) April 14, 2021

Reports said that the incident had happened a few days ago, but came to light on Wednesday when a student of the same tuition center who had taken a video of the incident posted it on social media groups and the video went viral.

Social media flooded with comments of students, shocked over the incident, condemning the teacher's inhuman action. While revealing the identity of the teacher, one Ishfaq Ahmed tweeted, "He is Ahmed Zewail chemistry teacher, it is really bad and sad to see doing such an act...I don't know maybe the student here should have done really wrong but Islam doesn't allow such humiliation especially beating on face".

"Section 85, which could be incorporated in the juvenile Justice Act, spells a jail term of up to one year or fine or both incase a child is hurt and emotionally distressed. For every subsequent offense of this nature, the offender can be imprisoned for up to three years", tweets another student, adding, "For causing grievous hurt or severe mental trauma to a child, the offender could be liable for rigorous imprisonment of five years and fine and a subsequent conviction could lead to a jail term of up to seven years and fine."

However, Syed Rahil tweets while defending the teacher. "I was a student of him, he wasn't like that. There must be something wrong done by the student which triggered him like this. Before uploading a video you should have made contact and cleared the things," he tweets.

Despite repeated attempts, no one from the tuition center responded to the phone call. "I will call you right back", is the repeated text reply from the management side. The story will be duly updated with the official response.