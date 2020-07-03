A terrorist, who had killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and 6-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district last week, was gunned down on Thursday (July 2) night in an encounter in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

Zahid Dass belonged to Jammu Kashmir Islamic State

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yesterday's #encounter at #Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF: IGP Kashmir."

The deceased, identified as Zahid Dass, managed to escape on Tuesday after the CRPF cornered him in Anantnag. He was killed in a gunfight in a joint operation by the troops of the Special Operations Group and the CRPF late Thursday night at Malbagh, a locality near Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

A CRPF head constable was also killed in the encounter, police officials confirmed.

Zahid Dass, who belonged to the Jammu Kashmir Islamic State (JKIS), opened fire at the CRPF personnel and a minor boy who passed away.

The kid was reportedly travelling with his father for some personal work when he was gunned down by the terrorist at Padshahi Bagh bridge in Anantnag's Bijbehara area. However, the terrorist had managed to escape after the dastardly attack.

(With inputs from wires)