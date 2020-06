Three terrorists, including one involved in the killing of BSF troopers, were killed on Sunday in a gunfight between holed up terrorists and the security forces in J&Ks Srinagar city after several attempts to make them surrender failed.

Police sources said so far three terrorists have been neutralised in the ongoing operation in Gilli Kadal (Zoonimar) area.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told reporters that the security forces tried their best to persuade the holed up terrorists to surrender. "Even their parents were brought in to persuade the holed up militants to surrender, but they refused," the IGP said.

He added that one of the holed up terrorists was involved in the killings of two BSF troopers in Pandach area of Srinagar last month.

Security forces had surrounded the area for a cordon and search operation following information that a group of militants was hiding there.

As the cordon was tightened around their hideout, the terrorists fired triggering an encounter.

Authorities suspended mobile Internet services and imposed restrictions in the city to maintain law and order.