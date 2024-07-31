In a significant development, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has been awarded the prestigious title of 'World Craft City' by the World Crafts Council (WCC). This recognition marks a significant milestone in the city's rich cultural and artistic history. The city is the fourth in India to receive this honour. The Certificate Award Ceremony was graced by the presence of the World Crafts Council President Sa'ad Hani Al-Qaddumi, along with other eminent personalities from the Council.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed his delight at this recognition. He congratulated the people, artisans, craftspeople, and all stakeholder departments on this momentous occasion. He stated, It's a great honour for the ancient city known for its priceless cultural and artistic heritage. It will go a long way to preserve and promote J&K's crafts and craftsmanship."

Sinha also appreciated the World Crafts Council for its efforts to inspire and promote the artistic traditions of cities across the world. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is proud of its inclusive cultural ecosystem, which has always inspired weavers and craftspeople. He further noted that by honouring Srinagar, the World Crafts Council has also paid tribute to the 5000-year rich Indian civilisation, which has kept alive creative traditions and always promoted gifted artisans for their ingenuity and craftsmanship.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed his vision of seeing Jammu and Srinagar becoming the best art cities of India. He highlighted the efforts of the Union Territory Administration to preserve and promote the unique cultural and artistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the artisans and craftspeople of the region.

Jammu and Kashmir, often referred to as the Crown Jewel of India, is known not only for its geographical position but also for its quest for spiritual wisdom and its ageless Indian cultural assets. These can be witnessed in the infinite variety of creative products that the region offers.

The administration is giving greater attention to the training of a young generation of craftspeople so they can be part of this traditional occupation. Sinha expressed his confidence that the recognition of Srinagar as 'World Craft City' will not only provide a new identity to Srinagar in the global market but craftsmanship will re-establish its position as a prestigious occupation.

Sa'ad Hani Al-Qaddumi, President of World Crafts Council International, congratulated the J&K administration on the recognition of Srinagar as a 'World Craft City'. He stated, "Srinagar has joined the well-deserved ranks amongst the craft cities across the world."

In conclusion, the recognition of Srinagar as a 'World Craft City' is a significant milestone that underscores the city's rich cultural and artistic heritage. It is a testament to the exceptional skills of its artisans and the inclusive cultural ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir. This recognition is expected to boost the local economy, provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for local artisans, and contribute to the preservation and promotion of the region's unique cultural heritage. This honour is a testament to the city's rich cultural heritage and the exceptional skills of its artisans, and it is expected to attract global attention to the city's unique crafts, thereby providing sustainable livelihood opportunities for local artisans.