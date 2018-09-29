Forget the security check-ins and other tight vigils which the Srinagar International Airport is usually associated with. The airport authorities have finally some good news for the tourists and locals.

The Srinagar Airport authorities have initiated a ferry service within the airport premises from the drop gate to the departure terminal priced at Rs 20 per person along with the baggage.

A tweet by the official handle of the Srinagar Airport stated, "A Ferry Service Has started from Drop gate to Departure Terminal to facilitate Passengers moving by foot towards the airport terminal. At normal charge of @ RS:20/= per person with baggage."

The distance of nearly a kilometer between the drop gate and the departure terminal has many times proved to be cumbersome for travelers who do not have a vehicle of their own. Various security check-ins between the two points is a hassle for travelers.

The airport authorities have finally conceded to the demand of the passengers and started a ferry service at a reasonable price.

The Srinagar International Airport has lately upgraded its infrastructure and expanded the shopping as well as lounging facilities for the passengers.

The initiation of the night flights have also proved to be a big leap in the customer friendly services, however, the passengers have also complained of waiting for hours together to get inside the airport.

Film actor and activist, Gul Panag who was in Srinagar recently shooting for an assignment tweeted, "Long, long queues to enter Srinagar airport complex. Understandable, given the security protocols in place ( kudos too). Have almost missed a flight in the past. If you're not early enough ( min 2 hrs) or you're not a 'VIP', good luck!I'm here 2.30 min before departure."